10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
