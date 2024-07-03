Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

