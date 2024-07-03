10 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (7) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)