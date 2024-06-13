Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2015 MW "Ladislas II Jagiello" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2015 "Ladislas II Jagiello" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2015 "Ladislas II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
