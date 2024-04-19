Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
