20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2)