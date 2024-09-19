Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2015 "Poznan Town Hall" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2015 "Poznan Town Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2015 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search