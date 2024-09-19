5 Zlotych 2015 MW "Poznan Town Hall" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2015 "Poznan Town Hall" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)