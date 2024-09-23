Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Bimetallic commemorative coins 5 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
5 Zlotych 201425 years of freedom
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2014 MW 1,200,000 0 4
5 Zlotych 2014The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2014 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2015Bydgoszcz Canal
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2015 MW 1,200,000 0 0
5 Zlotych 2015Poznan Town Hall
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2015 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2016Priest's Mill in Lodz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2016 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2016The Ducal Castle in Szczecin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2016 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2017The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 1,200,000 0 2
5 Zlotych 2017Central Industrial District
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2018100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2018 38,424,000 0 5
5 Zlotych 2019The Monuments of Frombork
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2019 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2019The Liberation Mound
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2019 1,200,000 0 2
5 Zlotych 2020St. Mary's Basilica
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2020 1,200,000 0 0
