Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Bimetallic commemorative coins 5 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

5 Zlotych 2014

25 years of freedom
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 1,200,000 0 4
5 Zlotych 2014

The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2015

Bydgoszcz Canal
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 1,200,000 0 0
5 Zlotych 2015

Poznan Town Hall
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2016

Priest's Mill in Lodz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2016

The Ducal Castle in Szczecin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2016 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2017

The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 1,200,000 0 2
5 Zlotych 2017

Central Industrial District
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2018

100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2018 38,424,000 0 5
5 Zlotych 2019

The Monuments of Frombork
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2019 1,200,000 0 1
5 Zlotych 2019

The Liberation Mound
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2019 1,200,000 0 2
5 Zlotych 2020

St. Mary's Basilica
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2020 1,200,000 0 0
