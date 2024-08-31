5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) Service PCGS (1)