Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search