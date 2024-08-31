Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "The Ducal Castle in Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

