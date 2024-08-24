Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2016

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW
5 Zlotych 2016 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2016 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2016 MW
2 Zlote 2016 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Zloty 2016 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2016 MW
1 Zloty 2016 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2016 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2016 MW
50 Groszy 2016 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2016 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2016 MW
20 Groszy 2016 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2016 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2016 MW
10 Groszy 2016 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2016 (l)
Reverse 5 Groszy 2016 (l)
5 Groszy 2016 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2016 (l)
Reverse 2 Grosze 2016 (l)
2 Grosze 2016 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2016 (l)
Reverse 1 Grosz 2016 (l)
1 Grosz 2016 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
500 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
500 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
200 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
200 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
100 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
100 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 3

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
50 Zlotych 2016 MW John I Albert
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
50 Zlotych 2016 MW Alexander Jagiellon
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW The ducat of Sigismund the Elder
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW The ducat of Sigismund the Elder
20 Zlotych 2016 MW The ducat of Sigismund the Elder
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW Olga Boznanska
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW Olga Boznanska
20 Zlotych 2016 MW Olga Boznanska
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory
20 Zlotych 2016 MW Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
10 Zlotych 2016 MW 75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the University of Warsaw
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek
10 Zlotych 2016 MW NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
10 Zlotych 2016 MW Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
10 Zlotych 2016 MW 200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
10 Zlotych 2016 MW Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
10 Zlotych 2016 MW Jozef Haller
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2016 MW The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
10 Zlotych 2016 MW The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW 250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW 250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
5 Zlotych 2016 MW 250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW Legia Warszawa
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW Legia Warszawa
5 Zlotych 2016 MW Legia Warszawa
Average price
Sales
0 13

Bimetallic commemorative coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW Priest's Mill in Lodz
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW Priest's Mill in Lodz
5 Zlotych 2016 MW Priest's Mill in Lodz
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW The Ducal Castle in Szczecin
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW The Ducal Castle in Szczecin
5 Zlotych 2016 MW The Ducal Castle in Szczecin
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 1

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2016 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2016 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
