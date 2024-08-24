Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2016
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2016 MW 75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 8
10 Zlotych 2016 MW The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 8
5 Zlotych 2016 MW 250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 23
Bimetallic commemorative coins
