Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Olga Boznanska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "Olga Boznanska" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2016 "Olga Boznanska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search