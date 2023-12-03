20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Olga Boznanska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "Olga Boznanska" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)