Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2016 MW "75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2016 "75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
