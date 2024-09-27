2 Zlote 2016 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2016 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367334 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)