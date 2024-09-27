Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2016 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 35,150,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2016 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367334 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2016 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

