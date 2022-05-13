Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Priest's Mill in Lodz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Priest's Mill in Lodz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Priest's Mill in Lodz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Mintage PROOF 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "Priest's Mill in Lodz" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place May 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Priest's Mill in Lodz" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "Priest's Mill in Lodz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search