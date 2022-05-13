5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Priest's Mill in Lodz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "Priest's Mill in Lodz" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 934 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place May 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)