100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Jozef Haller" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2016 "Jozef Haller" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388784 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
