Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 7,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,2103 oz) 6,5398 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "Legia Warszawa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "Legia Warszawa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

