5 Zlotych 2016 MW "Legia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "Legia Warszawa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

