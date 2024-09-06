Silver commemorative coins 5 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
5 Zlotych 2011

Polonia Warszawa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW GP 50,000 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 2013

Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 20,000 0 16
type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 2013

Warta Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 40,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 2013

Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 20,000 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 2016

250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 35,000 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 2016

Legia Warszawa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 13
