Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver commemorative coins 5 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
5 Zlotych 2011Polonia Warszawa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2011 MW GP 50,000 0 26
5 Zlotych 2013Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2013 MW 20,000 0 16
5 Zlotych 2013Warta Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2013 MW 40,000 0 12
5 Zlotych 2013Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2013 MW 20,000 0 15
5 Zlotych 2016250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2016 MW 35,000 0 23
5 Zlotych 2016Legia Warszawa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2016 MW 20,000 0 13
