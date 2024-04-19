Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 7,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,2103 oz) 6,5398 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5823 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

