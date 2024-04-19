5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5823 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

