Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5823 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
