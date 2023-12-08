Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2011 "Polonia Warszawa" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2011 "Polonia Warszawa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
