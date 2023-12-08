Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 7,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,2103 oz) 6,5398 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2011 "Polonia Warszawa" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2011 "Polonia Warszawa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

