5 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2011 "Polonia Warszawa" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (7)