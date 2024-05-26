5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.

