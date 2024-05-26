Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
