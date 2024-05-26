Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 7,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,2103 oz) 6,5398 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2013 "Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2013 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search