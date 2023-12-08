Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Warta Poznan" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2013 "Warta Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
