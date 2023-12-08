5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Warta Poznan" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)