Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 7,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,2103 oz) 6,5398 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2013 "Warta Poznan" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2013 MW "Warta Poznan" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2013 "Warta Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2013 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search