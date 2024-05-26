5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)