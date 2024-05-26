Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search