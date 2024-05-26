Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2016 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2016 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2016 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search