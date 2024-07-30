100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2016 "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

