Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2016 "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2016 MW "Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

