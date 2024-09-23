Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 2016 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 28,980,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 2016 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search