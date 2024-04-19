10 Zlotych 2016 MW "200 years of the University of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "200 years of the University of Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)