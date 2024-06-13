Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62, g
  • Pure silver (1,9914 oz) 61,938 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2016 "John I Albert" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2016 "John I Albert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search