50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62, g
- Pure silver (1,9914 oz) 61,938 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2016 "John I Albert" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2016 "John I Albert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
