50 Zlotych 2016 MW "John I Albert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2016 "John I Albert" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (27) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (10)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (8)