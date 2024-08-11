Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2016 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 6,54 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Mintage UNC 35,040,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
