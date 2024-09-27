Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 5 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

5 Zlotych 1994-2019

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW 112,896,033 0 631996 MW 52,940,003 0 112008 MW 5,000,000 0 62009 MW 59,000,000 0 12010 MW 30,000,000 0 12015 MW 38,040,000 0 02016 MW 35,040,000 0 02017 MW 23,220,000 0 02019 MW - 0 0
