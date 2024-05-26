5 Zlotych 1994 MW "Type 1994-2019" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

