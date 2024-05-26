Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1994 MW "Type 1994-2019" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1994 MW "Type 1994-2019" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 1994 MW "Type 1994-2019" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 112,896,033

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1994 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1994 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

