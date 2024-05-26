Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1994 MW "Type 1994-2019" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1994 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
