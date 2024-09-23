Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1994
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins (III Republic before denomination)
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 31
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 39
Silver commemorative coins (III Republic after denomination)
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 27
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 21
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Nickel
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 15
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 20
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 27
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 30
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Copper-Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 17
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price —
Sales
0 0
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Pattern Opening of New Building of the State Mint Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 28
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 25
Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)
