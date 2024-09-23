Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1994

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1994 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1994 MW
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 2 Zlote 1994 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1994 MW
2 Zlote 1994 MW
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Zloty 1994 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1994 MW
1 Zloty 1994 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Groszy 1994 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1994 MW
50 Groszy 1994 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver commemorative coins (III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Maximilian Maria Kolbe
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Maximilian Maria Kolbe
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Maximilian Maria Kolbe
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Montecassino Battlefield
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Montecassino Battlefield
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Montecassino Battlefield
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old Half-length portrait
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old Bust portrait
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 92

Silver commemorative coins (III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994
1000 Zlotych 1994 MW XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 29

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Opening of New Building of the State Mint
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Opening of New Building of the State Mint
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Opening of New Building of the State Mint
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Sigismund I the Old
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 19

Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern Maximilian Maria Kolbe
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern Maximilian Maria Kolbe
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern Maximilian Maria Kolbe Nickel
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Nickel
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH Pattern Montecassino Battlefield Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern 60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland Copper-Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET Pattern Sigismund I the Old Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Pattern Opening of New Building of the State Mint
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Pattern Opening of New Building of the State Mint
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK Pattern Opening of New Building of the State Mint Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994
1000 Zlotych 1994 MW Pattern XV World Cup - FIFA USA 1994 Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 24

Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1994
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1994
5 Zlotych 1994 Nickel
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Zlote 1994 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1994 Pattern
2 Zlote 1994 Pattern Nickel
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Zlote 1994 ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
Reverse 2 Zlote 1994 ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
2 Zlote 1994 ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1
