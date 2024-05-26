Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
