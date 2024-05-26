200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

