Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
