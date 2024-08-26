Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver commemorative coins 200000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990

Fryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 57
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 60
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990

Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 68
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990-1991

Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 25,000 0 221991 MW SW 25,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990

Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 MW SW 25,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 100,000 0 107
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 20,000 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW Weightlifter 20,000 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW Sailing 20,000 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

70 years of the Poznan International Fair
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 20,000 0 38
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 25,000 0 31
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991

Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 25,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET 20,000 1 81
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET 45,000 0 63
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

Convoy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW BCH 15,000 0 41
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

Stanislaw Staszic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET 20,000 0 25
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Half-length portrait 5,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Bust portrait 20,000 0 55
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993

750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1993 MW 20,000 0 46
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1993 MW ET Bust portrait 15,000 0 43
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1993 MW Half-length portrait 5,000 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993

Resistance
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1993 MW BCH 10,000 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994

Montecassino Battlefield
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW BCH 15,000 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994

75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR 15,000 0 28
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Half-length portrait 5,000 0 39
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Bust portrait 15,000 0 46
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994

200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR 15,000 0 39
