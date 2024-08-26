Silver commemorative coins 200000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
200000 Zlotych 1990Fryderyk Chopin
200000 Zlotych 1990200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
200000 Zlotych 1990Jozef Pilsudski
200000 Zlotych 1990-1991Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
200000 Zlotych 1990Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'
200000 Zlotych 1991200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
200000 Zlotych 1991XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992
200000 Zlotych 1991XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
200000 Zlotych 1991XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
200000 Zlotych 199170 years of the Poznan International Fair
200000 Zlotych 1991Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'
200000 Zlotych 1991Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'
200000 Zlotych 1992500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
200000 Zlotych 1992The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
200000 Zlotych 1992Convoy
200000 Zlotych 1992Stanislaw Staszic
200000 Zlotych 1992Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1992Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1993750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
200000 Zlotych 1993Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993Resistance
200000 Zlotych 1994Montecassino Battlefield
200000 Zlotych 199475 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
200000 Zlotych 1994Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994Sigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising