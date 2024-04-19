200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (1)