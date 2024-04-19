Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,33 g
- Pure silver (0,4661 oz) 14,4975 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (10)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search