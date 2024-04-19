Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

