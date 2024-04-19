Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
