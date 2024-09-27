Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1993
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Average price 40 $

0 46
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Average price 45 $

0 41
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Average price 25 $

0 46
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Nickel
Average price 180 $

0 26
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994 Nickel
Average price 150 $

0 24
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc Nickel
Average price 540 $

0 20
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin Nickel
Average price 110 $

0 28
