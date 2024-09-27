Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1993

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1993 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1993 MW
1 Zloty 1993 MW
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Groszy 1993 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1993 MW
10 Groszy 1993 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 1993 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1993 MW
5 Groszy 1993 MW
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1993 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1993 MW
1 Grosz 1993 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW NR 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW NR 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW NR 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon Bust portrait
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon Half-length portrait
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Resistance
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Resistance
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Resistance
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 22

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Barn swallow
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Castle Museum in Lancut
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7

Pattern coins

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow Nickel
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994 Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc Nickel
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern 750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Pattern Resistance
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Pattern Resistance
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH Pattern Resistance Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern Resistance
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern Resistance
200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern Resistance
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Castle Museum in Lancut Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Barn swallow Nickel
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET Pattern Casimir IV Jagiellon Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR Pattern XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 30
