Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 25,2 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1993 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 300000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search