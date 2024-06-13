Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 25,2 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search