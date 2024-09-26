Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern coins 300000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW Nickel 500 0 26
300000 Zlotych 1993 PatternCastle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 23
300000 Zlotych 1993 PatternBarn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 25
300000 Zlotych 1993 PatternXXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
300000 Zlotych 1993 PatternUNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
300000 Zlotych 1994 PatternMaximilian Maria Kolbe
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW Nickel 500 0 19
300000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
300000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 15
