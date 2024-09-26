Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 300000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW Nickel 500 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

Castle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

Barn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 25
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

Maximilian Maria Kolbe
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW Nickel 500 0 19
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

300000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 15
