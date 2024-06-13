Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 24,8 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5160 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

