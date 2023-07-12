Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 25,3 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2744 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
