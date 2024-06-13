Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 25,2 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
