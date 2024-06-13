Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1993 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (4) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF70 (3) PF69 (5) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (5)

Stary Sklep (2)

Wu-eL (1)