Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,475. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

