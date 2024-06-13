Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 24,9 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,475. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition SP70 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
