Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 25,4 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,950. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
