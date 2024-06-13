Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

