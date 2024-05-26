Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,10 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

