300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCG (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (5)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (8)

Wu-eL (1)