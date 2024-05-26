Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,10 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc" with mark MW ANR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
