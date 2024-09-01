Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver commemorative coins 300000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
300000 Zlotych 199365th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1993 MW NR 30,000 0 66
300000 Zlotych 1993XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1993 MW ET 20,000 0 46
300000 Zlotych 1993Barn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1993 MW ET 20,000 0 92
300000 Zlotych 1993Castle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1993 MW ET 20,000 0 53
300000 Zlotych 1993UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1993 MW ANR 20,000 0 41
300000 Zlotych 1994Maximilian Maria Kolbe
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1994 MW 15,000 0 34
300000 Zlotych 199470th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1994 MW ET 20,880 0 31
300000 Zlotych 199460th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1994 MW ET 30,000 0 56
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search