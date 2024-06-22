Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,16 g
- Pure silver (1,0008 oz) 31,1288 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "Maximilian Maria Kolbe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search