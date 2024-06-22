Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,16 g
  • Pure silver (1,0008 oz) 31,1288 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW "Maximilian Maria Kolbe" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "Maximilian Maria Kolbe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

