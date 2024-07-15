Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,15 g
  • Pure silver (1,0005 oz) 31,1188 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 28, 2016.

Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

