Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,15 g
- Pure silver (1,0005 oz) 31,1188 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
