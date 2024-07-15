300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 28, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (80) UNC (12) Condition (slab) PF70 (4) PF69 (14) PF68 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (17) Service NGC (18) GCN (4)

