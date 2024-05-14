Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
