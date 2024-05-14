Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

