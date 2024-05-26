Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW NR "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,16 g
- Pure silver (1,0008 oz) 31,1288 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (3)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Srebrna Uncja (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (16)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search