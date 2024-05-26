300000 Zlotych 1993 MW NR "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (18) Condition (slab) PF70 (8) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service NGC (12) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (3)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Srebrna Uncja (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (16)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)