300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3227 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (1)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (9)

Wu-eL (1)