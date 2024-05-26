Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,880

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3227 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 300000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search