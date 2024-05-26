Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,880
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3227 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1994 "70th Anniversary of the National Bank of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
