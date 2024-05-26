Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,15 g
  • Pure silver (1,0005 oz) 31,1188 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WCN (17)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1993 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 300000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search