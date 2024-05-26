300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (19) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (10) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service NGC (11) PCG (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (4)

VL Nummus (5)

WCN (17)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)