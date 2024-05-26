Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,15 g
- Pure silver (1,0005 oz) 31,1188 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WCN (17)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search