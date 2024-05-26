300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (31) UNC (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (4)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (1)