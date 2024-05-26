Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,16 g
- Pure silver (1,0008 oz) 31,1288 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 300000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
