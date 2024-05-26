Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,16 g
  • Pure silver (1,0008 oz) 31,1288 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 300000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 250. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 300000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

