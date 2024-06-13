Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

