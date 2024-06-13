Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
